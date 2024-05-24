COCOBOD clarifies shift from scholarship scheme to education trust

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has explained the rationale behind ending its long-standing scholarship scheme and introducing a new educational initiative.

The board recently announced the termination of the scholarship program, attributing the decision to the government’s implementation of the free senior high school education policy.



In place of the scholarship scheme, COCOBOD has launched the Cocoa Board Education Trust, which aims to provide essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing communities.



Some Ghanaians misinterpreted this move as a failure or collapse of the scholarship scheme, according to COCOBOD. However, in a statement on Thursday, May 23, COCOBOD clarified that the scholarship scheme was initially created to support the education of cocoa farmers' children. With the advent of free senior high school education, the scheme's primary purpose was deemed redundant.



The funds previously allocated to the scholarship program will now support education in other ways through the COCOBOD Education Trust. The trust is designed to address the infrastructure needs of basic schools in cocoa-growing regions, aiming to bridge the gap between schools in deprived areas and those in urban centers.



The trust will provide resources such as classrooms, libraries, teachers’ bungalows, and other essential facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment for children.

COCOBOD emphasized that this new trust is not a termination of its educational support programs but a diversification to better meet the evolving educational needs in rural communities. The board called on Ghanaians to support this transition to enhance the educational system.



Below is the full statement from COCOBOD:







