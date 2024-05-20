COCOBOD ends scholarship program, launches education trust for cocoa communities

Peter Mac Manu

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the termination of its long-standing scholarship scheme, attributing the decision to the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative.

In its place, COCOBOD has introduced the Cocoa Board Education Trust, focused on providing essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing communities.



Peter Mac Manu, the chairman of COCOBOD, explained that the Free SHS initiative necessitated the change.



“With the advent of the free SHS by the Akufo-Addo administration, it’s time for us to adapt and evolve. The COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme, while a notable and valuable programme, has naturally lost its core purpose,” he stated.

The COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme has been a key support system for students from cocoa-farming communities for many years. However, with Free SHS in place, the board is redirecting its resources to address primary education infrastructure needs in these areas.



The newly inaugurated Cocoa Board Education Trust aims to establish model basic schools in cocoa-growing communities. According to Mac Manu, this initiative underscores COCOBOD’s commitment to the prosperity and well-being of cocoa farmers and their children.



“As we bid farewell to the Scholarship Scheme, we must look forward and prioritize the continued educational advancement of the cocoa farming community. The establishment of the Ghana Cocoa Board Education Trust is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the prosperity and well-being of cocoa farmers and their children. The primary objective of the Education Trust is to focus on providing essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing areas,” he emphasized.