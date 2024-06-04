COCOBOD trial: Conspiracy against Opuni-Agongo exposed in court

Stephen Opuni

Source: Class FM Online

In the Opuni-Agongo trial, defense lawyers has alleged a conspiracy, claiming the State used COCOBOD retirees as witnesses to build a case against the defendants.

They argued that dismissals and transfers in 2017 allowed the government to engage retirees to gather evidence. Witnesses included reengaged retirees and a police CID investigator.



The trial involves 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretenses and willfully causing financial loss to the state.

The defense highlights inconsistencies in witness testimonies and challenges the credibility of the evidence presented. The trial continues to unfold with complex legal and procedural issues.



Read full article