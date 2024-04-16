COCOBOD warns of potential loss of Ghana's premium cocoa position due to illegal mining

Ghana has witnessed a decline in cocoa production over the past decade

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has raised concerns about the looming threat to Ghana's esteemed position in the global cocoa market due to the surge in illegal mining activities.

During an interview on Citi TV's The Point of View, Prof. Michael Kwarteng, Director of the Anti-Corruption Galamsey Unit of COCOBOD, expressed dismay over the detrimental effects of illegal mining, popularly known as "galamsey," on cocoa production.



His remarks come in response to a caution from the former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kokofu, regarding a potential embargo on Ghana’s cocoa bean exports due to the escalating activities of illegal miners.



Prof. Kwarteng emphasized the risk of losing Ghana's premium cocoa status if urgent measures are not taken to curb illegal mining. He highlighted the critical role of cocoa in Ghana's economy, providing employment, supporting livelihoods, and contributing to infrastructure development.

Addressing concerns about a possible EU ban on cocoa grown on deforested land, Prof. Kwarteng stressed the need to recognize the multifaceted benefits of cocoa production to Ghanaian citizens.



Furthermore, he lamented the challenges faced by cocoa farmers in accessing clean water for irrigation, attributing this difficulty to the pollution of water bodies caused by illegal mining activities.



