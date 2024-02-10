COP Alex Mensah was no competition for me – Poku-Adusei

Ralph Poku-Adusei

Source: CNR

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has confidently stated that Retired Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah, posed no challenge to him in the primaries.

Despite being widely expected to secure victory with the endorsement of the incumbent MP, Joseph Osei-Owusu, COP Mensah faced defeat as Mr Poku-Adusei emerged triumphant with 662 votes, while the retired commissioner secured 245 votes.



The other contenders, Henry Opoku-Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang polled 30 and 1 vote, respectively.



The primary, featuring four candidates aiming to replace Joseph Osei-Owusu, who opted not to seek re-election, saw the unexpected outcome of COP Mensah losing despite the public backing of the current MP.



In an interview Citi FM, Mr. Poku-Adusei expressed his readiness and long-term preparation for leading the constituency, dating back to 2015.

He emphasized that the decision of Mr. Osei-Owusu not to seek re-election had been known since the last general elections, making COP Mensah’s entry into the race relatively late.



“I think that it was a bit too late for him (COP Mensah) to join the race at the time that he did. But the information that Hon Osei-Owusu was not contesting was already out… Right after the elections, it was quite clear that he was not going to seek re-election come 2023/2024 as was initially anticipated. All that time I was involved in the race.”



“If you look at my preparation towards this contest, it started way way back I think somewhere in 2015 when I identified the opportunity that one day I can serve the people of Bekwai.



“I started preparing towards that. Logistically, financially and otherwise…winning was out of the contest for him (COP Mensah). I had prepared myself for the position I am in today,” he stated.