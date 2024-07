COP Maame Tiwa Addo not a friend to my family -Adam Bonaa clarifies

COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah

Dr. Adam Bonaa, CEO of Security Warehouse, has clarified that COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, is not connected to his family despite allegations suggesting otherwise.

As a security analyst, he emphasized separating his professional life from personal matters to safeguard his family.



Dr. Bonaa accused Addo-Danquah of threatening his wife to influence him to stop criticizing her publicly.

He condemned such actions and vowed to continue exposing issues concerning her conduct as a public official. Addo-Danquah, in response, denied the allegations of intimidation, amid growing public interest in the matter.



