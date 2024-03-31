COPEC Director emphasizes substance over rhetoric in addressing ECG's challenges

Duncan Amoah

Duncan Amoah, the Executive Director of the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), emphasized that lofty rhetoric alone cannot resolve the deep-seated issues plaguing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) regarding its mounting debts and operational inefficiencies.

Speaking on The Key Points on TV3, Amoah emphasized that despite attempts to gloss over the challenges in the power sector with verbose language, the stark financial realities persist and cannot be concealed.



Amoah underscored the critical issue of outstanding debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), amounting to over 1.5 billion US dollars, indicating a precarious financial situation that undermines sustainable power supply.



Former deputy minister for energy and Yapei-Kusawgu MP, John Abdulai Jinapor, echoed these concerns, estimating a requirement of approximately 50 million US dollars to procure fuel, attributing the current erratic power supply, colloquially known as 'dumsor,' to financial constraints.

Moreover, Amoah raised questions regarding the accountability of ECG, highlighting discrepancies in the allocation of power supplied to neighboring countries such as Benin and Togo, which reportedly exceeds 100 megawatts. He suggested that this lack of transparency contributes to revenue shortfalls for the power distributor.



Additionally, he revealed a startling revelation that revenue generated from the power supplied to these neighboring nations does not find its way back to ECG, further exacerbating financial challenges within the sector.