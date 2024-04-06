COPEC calls for tax reduction as fuel prices soar

Duncan Amoah

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is anticipating a notable increase in fuel prices in the coming weeks, citing international market trends and the performance of the Ghanaian cedi as contributing factors.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen program, COPEC's Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, linked the projected rise in fuel prices to fluctuations in global market prices and the depreciation of the cedi.



Amoah highlighted the impact of the reversal of the suspension of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), indicating that it further exacerbates the upward pressure on fuel prices.



Following the NPA's directive on April 3, additional charges of 16 pesewas per litre for Petrol, 14 pesewas per litre for Diesel, and 14 pesewas per kilogram of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imposed, marking the most significant surge in fuel prices since February 2023.

In response to the situation, Amoah stressed the importance of tax reduction to ease the burden on consumers. However, he acknowledged the limitations imposed by ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making immediate government intervention unlikely.



He suggested that the Bank of Ghana may play a crucial role in stabilizing the situation, akin to its actions in 2022, which contributed to the appreciation of the cedi.