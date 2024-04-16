COPEC challenges Transport Ministry over determination of fares

Duncan Amoah

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has raised objections against the recent directive from the Transport Ministry regarding the enforcement of new transport fares.

COPEC argues that the Ministry lacks the jurisdiction to regulate transport fares in a deregulated market.



In response to drivers' concerns about fare increases due to rising fuel prices, the Ministry instructed the Ghana Police Service to monitor and apprehend drivers charging fares exceeding approved rates.

However, COPEC's Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, contends that the Ministry's directive is misplaced, asserting that it cannot compel transport unions to comply.



Amoah highlights the Ministry's failure to address underlying factors contributing to fare hikes, rendering its directive ineffective. He emphasizes that while drivers should not overcharge, the Ministry lacks constitutional authority to mandate fare determinations.