News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

CPP confirms participation in 2024 elections, denies withdrawal reports

CPP LOGO NEW Convention People’s Party (CPP)

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has refuted claims that it will not participate in the 2024 general elections.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live