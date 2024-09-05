News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

CPP flagbearer race: Defeated candidate refuses to congratulate Nana Frempomaa

CppWhatsApp Image 2024 09 04 At 20.jpeg Frimpong, however, has refused to congratulate Kumankumah

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah has been elected the Convention People’s Party (CPP) presidential candidate for the December 7 elections.

In the party's nationwide vote, she received 763 votes, defeating Nana Yaw Frimpong, who garnered 586 votes out of 1,360 total votes cast.

Kumankumah urged unity and thanked her supporters in her victory speech.

Frimpong, however, has refused to congratulate Kumankumah, alleging vote-buying.

Kumankumah remains focused on challenging the NPP and NDC in the general elections.

Read full article

Source: 3news