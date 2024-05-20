CPP forms committee to reorganize party

Convention People’s Party (CPP)

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has established an eight-member independent committee to manage the party's affairs and reorganize its operations until new national officers are elected.

The committee, according to Graphic Online, is chaired by Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbodjor (retd) and includes Prof. Nii Noi Dowuona, Ali Adamu, Opare Addo, Joyce Larbie, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Bright Akwetey, and Kwame Botsio.



This decision came after a series of meetings involving founding members, the council of elders, national leadership, central committee, legal committee, and former flag bearer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.



These meetings, held from April 16 to 18, 2024, at Naa Prof. Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII’s East Legon residence, aimed to address the party’s ongoing crises by gathering input from all members.



Naa Prof. Delle, in a correspondence, stated that after thoroughly assessing the situation, it was agreed that an independent committee should be formed.



This committee will be responsible for creating a comprehensive reorganization program, including resource mobilization, setting up a functional National Secretariat, and withdrawing all court cases for settlement. Separate meetings were held with the chairperson and central committee members in early May 2024 to ensure consensus on this decision.

The council of elders endorsed this direction, with Chairman Felix Amoah requesting periodic progress reports from the independent committee.



They also suggested the formation of sub-committees, such as the Congress Committee, Vetting Committee, Operations and Elections Committee, and Fundraising Committee, to facilitate the committee's work.



Additionally, the council directed that the reorganization of the party should coincide with the flagbearer election process. An extraordinary congress to elect a flagbearer for 2024 was mandated, and all structural elections must be completed by December 2025.



The council emphasized its oversight role to ensure the independent committee’s activities align with the party's goals.