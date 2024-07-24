News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

CPP resolves internal feuds; set to claim victory in 2024 elections

CPP United 2024 The CPP has formed committees to ensure smooth operations

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: happyghana.com

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has resolved internal disputes and is gearing up for victory in this year’s election.

At a press conference, Congress Chairman Nana Kwaku Tumi stated that the party has studied its rivals, the NPP and NDC, and is strategically positioned for success.

The CPP has formed committees to ensure smooth operations and is focused on selecting the best flagbearer to lead Ghana’s development.

Nominations will be from July 24 to August 2, followed by vetting on August 6-7, and a National Executive Council meeting on August 20.

Read full article

Source: happyghana.com