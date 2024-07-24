CPP resolves internal feuds; set to claim victory in 2024 elections

The CPP has formed committees to ensure smooth operations

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has resolved internal disputes and is gearing up for victory in this year’s election.

At a press conference, Congress Chairman Nana Kwaku Tumi stated that the party has studied its rivals, the NPP and NDC, and is strategically positioned for success.



The CPP has formed committees to ensure smooth operations and is focused on selecting the best flagbearer to lead Ghana’s development.

Nominations will be from July 24 to August 2, followed by vetting on August 6-7, and a National Executive Council meeting on August 20.



