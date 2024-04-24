CPP seeks injunction to halt Ejisu by-election

Convention People’s Party (CPP)

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has filed for an interlocutory injunction to prevent the Electoral Commission from proceeding with the Ejisu by-election scheduled for April 30, amidst a dispute over the party's candidate nomination process.

In the legal action initiated by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the CPP, Emmanuel Gallo, the party contends that the nomination of Esther Osei to contest the by-election was done without proper procedural adherence.



The CPP asserts that despite notifying the Electoral Commission of their non-participation in the by-election on April 18, the nomination of Esther Osei was made by individuals no longer recognized as party officials.



According to the CPP, the party's constitution mandates candidate selection through a Constituency Branch Party Conference, a process that has not been followed in the case of Esther Osei.



As a result, the CPP seeks a court declaration affirming that the central committee has not sanctioned Esther Osei or any other candidate to represent the party in the Ejisu by-election.

Additionally, the party requests an order restraining the Electoral Commission from registering Esther Osei or any other individual not duly elected and approved by the CPP for the by-election.



The Ejisu by-election was triggered by the passing of the NPP Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah, with the NPP already having selected Kwabena Boateng as their candidate.



Meanwhile, the NDC has opted out of the by-election, redirecting its focus towards preparations for the upcoming general elections in December.