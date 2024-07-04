CPP to present presidential and 276 parliamentary candidates for December polls

Convention People's Party (CPP)

Source: TIG Post

Contrary to prior statements, the Convention People's Party (CPP) will field a presidential candidate for the December 7 elections.

The party's National Reorganizational Committee Coordinator, Moses Yirimambo Ambing, has announced plans for an August congress to elect the flagbearer.



Despite earlier claims by Acting Communication Director Sylvester Sarpong-Suprano about internal delays, Ambing emphasized the CPP's commitment to participate and nominate candidates in all 276 constituencies.

The CPP also aims to reconcile with former members and has established an Independent Committee to oversee the election process.



Read full article