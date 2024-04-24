CWSA and Ghana Gas commission mechanised water projects in Central and Eastern Regions

The project valued at GH¢2 million and initiated in May 2021, aimed to improve access to clean water

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), in collaboration with the Ghana National Gas Company, has officially launched limited mechanised water supply projects in selected communities in the Central and Eastern regions.

The projects, according to Graphic Online, valued at GH¢2 million and initiated in May 2021, aimed to improve access to clean water through borehole drilling, construction of pump houses, laying of distribution lines, and other related infrastructure.



These projects are expected to benefit approximately 11,315 residents across various communities in the two regions.



In the Central Region, communities such as Assin Amoakrom, Otsenkorang, Obohen, Odonase, Abowinum, Badukrom, Okuadze, and Nkwantakesedo will now have access to clean and potable water.



In the Eastern Region, residents of Addo-Nkwanta and Pupuni in the Abuakwa South and Asougyaman districts will also benefit from these initiatives.



A ceremony was held last Thursday to symbolically commission these water projects, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of CWSA. Aloysius Adjetey, CEO of CWSA, emphasized the agency's commitment to ensuring the sustainability of these water schemes by mandating nearby water staff to provide oversight for their management.



He highlighted CWSA's role in sustaining water and sanitation interventions in communities, urging stakeholders to collaborate for the projects' longevity.

Since its establishment, CWSA has significantly improved water supply in rural communities and small towns across Ghana through partnerships and donor support.



The agency has dug 2,195 boreholes nationwide, showcasing its dedication to enhancing water infrastructure.



Adjetey called on beneficiary communities to protect the projects, especially the pipelines, from sabotage or illegal connections, which could jeopardize the sustainability of the initiatives.



The District Chief Executive for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Willi Evans Obiri Awuah, commended Ghana National Gas Company for its contribution to national development and support for CWSA's water projects.



Edomgbole Anyimah Nwiah, Manager at the Corporate Social Responsibility Department of Ghana National Gas Company, reiterated the company's commitment to supporting water and sanitation projects, along with other initiatives in sports, education, and health nationwide.



The communities, represented by the Odikro of Odonase and the queenmother, expressed gratitude for the projects, noting the significant improvement in their quality of life and making a plea for further support, such as the construction of a vocational school by Ghana Gas Company for the Odonase community.