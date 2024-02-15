Cabinet reshuffle: Sampson accuses Akufo-Addo of unfair treatment of Western North

Sampson Ahi

Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi has accused President Akufo-Addo of violating constitutional provisions mandating regional balance within the cabinet composition.

Ahi emphasised the absence of representation for the Western North Region in the cabinet following the removal of Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.



During a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, February 14, Mr. Ahi voiced his grievances, stating that, "The Constitution urges the president to consider regional balance when composing his cabinet, so we are unhappy."

"We thought that, having sacked Dr Kwaku Afriyie from the Western North, he would have appointed another person from the Western North to replace him, but that did not happen."



"Also, when you go through the list of deputy ministers, we don’t have anyone from the Western North," he added.