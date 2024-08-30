News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Canada ends in-Country work permit applications for temporary residents on visitor visa

CanadaaScreenshot 2024 08 30 083618.png The government aims to manage the surge of temporary residents and combat immigration fraud

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Visa Guide

Canada has ended a policy allowing temporary residents on visitor visas to apply for work permits without leaving the country.

Introduced in August 2020 to help visitors stranded due to COVID-19, the policy was originally set to last until February 2025 but ended early on August 28, 2024.

The government aims to manage the surge of temporary residents and combat immigration fraud.

Canada also plans to reduce temporary foreign workers by 65,000 and tighten work permit rules, particularly for low-wage positions in high-unemployment regions.

Read full article

Source: Visa Guide