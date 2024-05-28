Canadian religious and cultural council commends Dr. Bawumia’s respect for tolerance and religious diversity

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC) commended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president and NPP flagbearer, for his respect for religious tolerance.

At an event hosted by the CRCC at the Miracle Arena for All Nations in Ontario, Canada, on May 26, 2024, Bawumia was praised for his leadership and commitment to diversity.



Addressing an inter-denominational audience from over 40 nations, Bawumia emphasized the importance of peace and religious tolerance, citing Ghana's example of harmony between different faiths.

He highlighted Ghana's status as a peaceful nation, attributing it to interfaith dialogue and mutual respect among its citizens.



