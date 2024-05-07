Captain Smart declares intention to vote against NPP in December elections

Captain Smart

Captain Smart has announced his stance for the upcoming December General Elections, declaring his intention to vote against the incumbent NPP administration.

He criticized President Nana Addo for what he perceives as eight years of economic mismanagement, vowing not to support the party's bid for re-election. However, he clarified that he would not be backing the opposing NDC either, instead opting to cast his vote for the CPP party.



Captain Smart's decision sparked from his belief that John Dramani Mahama achieved more progress in his four years as president than Nana Addo did in his eight-year tenure. His declaration comes amidst ongoing political debates and scrutiny ahead of the crucial elections.



Earlier allegations made by Captain Smart regarding the death of John Kumah, a matter that drew criticism from his peers, have resurfaced. Vim Lady, another media personality, expressed disappointment over Captain Smart's claims, particularly regarding Kumah's alleged poisoning.

However, autopsy reports have since revealed that John Kumah died from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, rather than poisoning as initially speculated.



Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow, disrupting the production of healthy blood cells and leading to various complications. Close sources to the Kumah family disclosed that John Kumah had been battling multiple myeloma since 2023 and was undergoing treatment for the illness prior to his sudden demise.