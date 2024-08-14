Catholic Priest apologises for singing King Paluta’s song in Church

King Paluta

Rev. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi, Acting Rector of St. Stephen Rectorate in Bodomase, has issued an apology after a video went viral showing him singing King Paluta's secular song "Aseda" during a church service.

The Rev. Father used the song to emphasize a point about praising God, but he later acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate for a sacred setting.

In an apology letter to church leadership, he explained that he was carried away in the moment and did not intend to disrespect the Church's traditions.



