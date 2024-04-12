Catholic priest dies in tragic accident on Tarkwa-Bogoso road

Reverend Father Samuel Ebuley Afful

A tragic accident on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road has claimed the life of Very Reverend Father Samuel Ebuley Afful, a Catholic priest from Shama in the Western Region.

The accident occurred last Tuesday while Fr. Ebuley was en route to Enchi for an annual classmates' reunion.



According to Graphic Online, he was travelling with several companions, including Most Reverend Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev. Fr. Albert Amakye, and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh.



In a statement issued by Most Rev. John Baptist, the Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, Most Rev. Affrifa-Agyekum and Very Rev. Fr. Arthur, who sustained injuries of varying degrees, have been discharged from the Bogoso Government Hospital after receiving initial treatment.



However, Very Rev. Fr. Tandoh, Very Rev. Fr. Amakye, and the Bishop's driver have been transferred to Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for further treatment.



The statement expressed deep sorrow at the loss of Fr. Ebuley Afful and requested prayers for the deceased priest and his companions who survived the accident.

It highlighted the purpose of their journey, which was to attend their annual classmates' reunion, underscoring the tragic turn of events that resulted in Fr. Ebuley's untimely death.



"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother and priest, Very Rev. Samuel Ebuley Afful," said the statement. "Father was a dedicated member of our clergy, and his sudden passing has left a profound void in our hearts. We pray for the repose of his soul and for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident."



The statement also acknowledged the outpouring of support and condolences from the community and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided to the injured priests.



It reiterated the importance of road safety and urged all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.



"In this moment of grief, we find solace in our faith and the knowledge that Fr. Ebuley Afful is now at peace in the loving embrace of our Lord," the statement concluded, urging the faithful to continue praying for the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured.