Cecilia Dapaah Case: Inusah Fuseini criticizes govt over EOCO-OSP turf war

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), describing it as a sign of a dysfunctional system.

He believes that the current state of affairs indicates a breakdown in the system responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption and corruption-related offences.



In an interview with Okay FM, Alhaji Fuseini highlighted the importance of collaboration among state institutions when investigating allegations of crime.



He criticized the ongoing turf war, stating, "Everybody is fighting for his turf," and emphasized that such conflicts hinder the purpose of the investigation.



He stressed the need to focus on the source of money in corruption cases, citing the example of Cecelia Dapaah, where the focus should be on the source of her funds rather than where she kept the money.

Regarding the transfer of a money laundering case docket from the OSP to EOCO, Alhaji Fuseini expressed skepticism about the outcome, suggesting that the case was effectively over once it was transferred.



He questioned the Attorney-General's decision not to allow EOCO to investigate Cecelia Dapaah, implying that political considerations might have influenced the decision.



He stated, "If we are investigating an allegation of crime, it is imperative for the state institutions to collaborate, but if you take a good look at what is happening now, it is a clear indication that they are engaged in a turf war. Everybody is fighting for his turf,"



He added, "The moment the OSP decided to transfer the docket to EOCO to investigate the case of money laundering, I knew the case was over. There was no way Attorney-General will allow EOCO to investigate Madam Cecelia Dapaah because the President had already stated in his letter to the former Sanitation Minister that she will be vindicated."