Cecilia Dapaah receives gazetted assets from OSP

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has finalised the return of assets and cash seized from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, marking the conclusion of a protracted legal battle.

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Dapaah, has successfully regained custody of $590,000 and GHC2,730,000, originally confiscated from her residence.



The ruling came from the High Court, Economic and Financial Division, in favor of Mrs. Dapaah, directing the release of her assets and the unfreezing of her bank accounts.



Presided over by Justice Nana Brew, the ruling, issued on January 25, 2024, specified that the OSP must return the seized assets within 72 hours, a deadline that was promptly met.



Following the court’s decision, Mrs. Dapaah’s legal representatives promptly visited the OSP offices, securing the release of the funds without complications.

Unlike previous instances where funds were re-seized by the OSP post-court order, this time, the funds were handed over to Mrs. Dapaah smoothly.



Furthermore, The Law Platform reported that the OSP issued letters to Prudential Bank and Societe Generale, requesting the unfreezing of bank accounts under Mrs. Dapaah’s name. Subsequently, one of the banks received a cheque from Mrs. Dapaah, which was honored accordingly.



This resolution represents a significant triumph for Cecilia Abena Dapaah, concluding a lengthy legal ordeal surrounding the seized assets. With the assets returned and her bank accounts unfrozen, Mrs. Dapaah can now navigate forward without the constraints of asset seizure.