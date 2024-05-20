Cement distributors raise concern over price hikes

A cement distribution store

Alhaji Abdul Razak Yahaya, Chairman of the Association of Cement Distributors, has voiced concern over recent increases in cement prices, citing challenges faced by distributors amid stiff industry competition.

During an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Alhaji Razak highlighted a recent GH₵10 hike per bag imposed by manufacturers, attributing it to factors such as currency depreciation, taxes, and rising fuel prices.



He emphasized the slim profit margins for distributors, noting that the recent price surge exacerbates their difficulties in purchasing adequate stock and impacts end-users' purchasing power.



Alhaji Razak urged swift government intervention to mitigate the burden on consumers and support manufacturers.

In a parallel development, Trade and Industry Minister K. T. Hammond directed the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee (CMDC) to revert the prices, responding to concerns raised by the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers (COCMAG).



COCMAG, in a statement signed by CEO Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, defended the price adjustment as necessary to offset rising production costs, despite potential consumer impact.