Cement price hikes 'conspiracy of a cabal' of producers, importers - KT Hammond

Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa

The Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, has lamented the recent increase in cement prices by cement producers and importers.

He said it was unfair and unacceptable, describing it as a “conspiracy of a cabal of cement producers and importers,” an act he condemned.



“During the festivities, I learned in the constituency that the cabal of the cement producers and importers have again conspired and decided to increase the prices of cement, by a considerable figure. I don’t think that that is right. I do not accept that that is right,” he said, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.



According to KT Hammond, the government has created an enabling atmosphere for businesses to thrive, therefore, cement producers must be fair to Ghanaians.



“The government has provided the necessary ambience and regulatory framework, the proper environment for these companies to operate and do their businesses profitably. I expect that they make their reasonable profits, but what I don’t accept is for them to take the people of Ghana for granted. I can’t understand the basis for the increase,” he added.



SSD/AE

Watch a recap of business stories below::







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel