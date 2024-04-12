Cenpower donates relief items to North Tongu District Assembly

Additionally, CENOPS made a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to further assist those impacted by the flood

Cenpower Operations and Services Ltd (CENOPS), an independent power producer, has extended support to communities affected by last year's Akosombo Dam spillage.

The company, a subsidiary of Cenpower Generation Ltd, according to Graphic Online, donated 400 roofing sheets, 500 bags of cement, 200 blankets, 200 mattresses, and 150 mosquito nets to the North Tongu District Assembly for distribution to flood victims in the lower Volta Basin.



Additionally, CENOPS made a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to further assist those impacted by the flood.



Dr. Jimmy Heymann, Non-Executive Director of Cenpower, expressed the company's empathy towards the affected communities. He emphasized that the donation was a gesture of solidarity during a challenging time.



Dr. Heymann also highlighted the company's thorough needs assessment process to ensure the donations would be most beneficial to the community.



The Coordinating Director of the North Tongu District Assembly, Emmanuel Laryea Tetteh, described the traumatic nature of the flood and its aftermath. He commended CENOPS and Cenpower for their support, noting the severity of the situation. Mr. Tetteh mentioned that while Mepe was not the only affected community, it suffered the most severe consequences.

Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, the Paramount Queenmother of Mepe, received the items on behalf of the community and expressed gratitude for the donation and the visit. She emphasized the need for further assistance, as many individuals remain displaced and in need of support.



Mamaga Adzo stressed that the situation is still challenging for many flood victims who lost their homes.



Following the donation, the delegation from CENOPS visited the Mepe camp to witness firsthand the living conditions of the affected individuals. Key members of CENOPS present were the Finance Manager, Samuel Brew-Butler; the Human Resource Manager, Herta Aidoo; and the Health, Safety, and Environment Officer, Francis Smith-Abbey.



The donation underscores CENOPS' commitment to supporting communities in need and providing relief to those affected by natural disasters.