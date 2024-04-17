Central Region: Siisi Crentsil boosts NDC's campaign efforts with motorbike donation

Central Regional Finance Committee of the NDC donated 35 motorbikes

Siisi Crentsil, Chairman of the Central Regional Finance Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has underscored his commitment to the party's campaign by donating 35 brand new motorbikes.

The donation, intended to bolster campaign activities in the Central Region, was presented during a handing over ceremony on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, Herald Ghana reports.



Crentsil cited an appeal from the Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Asiedu, as the driving force behind his gesture, emphasizing his dedication to supporting the campaigns of the party's presidential candidate, John Mahama, and parliamentary candidates from the region.



In addition to the initial 35 motorbikes, Crentsil pledged to provide an additional 15 bikes to further enhance party works and assignments in the region.



The Regional Chairman, receiving the motorbikes and accompanying documentation on behalf of the Regional party, expressed deep appreciation for Crentsil's contribution.



He highlighted the significance of the motorbikes in advancing the party's objectives in the region and commended the generosity of the Minority Leader, who had previously donated 180 motorbikes to the region.

The Regional Chairman urged other stakeholders and friends of the region to emulate Crentsil's example and support the party's endeavors.



Following the ceremony, the distribution of the motorbikes to beneficiary constituencies commenced immediately.



Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Parliamentary Candidate of Awutu Senya East, was the first to receive ten of the motorbikes, marking the commencement of utilizing these resources in the ongoing campaign activities.



Siisi Crentsil's contribution underscores the grassroots support and dedication within the NDC as the party mobilizes resources for its campaign efforts in the Central Region ahead of the upcoming elections.