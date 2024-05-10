Central Region chiefs call for urgent action on dilapidated Denkyira Asikuma – Twifo Praso road

Dilapidated Denkyira Asikuma – Twifo Praso road

Chiefs from communities along the Denkyira Asikuma – Twifo Praso road in the Central region have expressed their concerns about the deplorable state of the road, urging the government to promptly address the situation.

During a press conference in Denkyira Asikuma, Nana Bosompem Ntow IV, the chief of Denkyira Asikuma, emphasized the challenges faced by residents due to the poor road conditions, particularly the risks it poses to school children and healthcare providers in the area, Adomonline reports.



Nana Bosompem Ntow IV also highlighted the adverse impact on agricultural activities, noting the difficulties faced by farmers in transporting their produce to markets.



The chiefs of Imbraim, Ayaase, and the queen mother of Bipoben echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the deteriorating road conditions are negatively affecting the livelihoods of the people who depend on it for transportation of goods and services.

The chiefs collectively called on the government to expedite efforts to bring the contractor back to the site for road repairs.



They emphasized the critical importance of the road for the economic and social well-being of the communities along its route, urging swift action to alleviate the hardships faced by residents.