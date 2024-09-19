News

Central Region voter transfer figures bloated by 35,517 – NDC claims

CentralregionScreenshot 2024 09 19 084255.png The NDC claims these discrepancies favor the ruling New Patriotic Party

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Central Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of inflating voter transfer figures by 35,517 in the Central Region.

Ms. Gabriella Tetteh, the NDC's Regional Communications Officer, reported discrepancies between data from the EC’s head office and district offices.

For example, the Effutu Constituency showed a difference of 3,907 transfers, while the Awutu Senya East and Ajumako Enyan Assiam constituencies had differences of 4,014 and 3,027, respectively.

The NDC claims these discrepancies favor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and demands a forensic audit and re-exhibition of the voters' register.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com