Chainsaw operator jailed 15 years for defiling 12-year-old stepdaughter

Source: GNA

A Gender Based Violence Court in Accra has sentenced Ishmael Addo, a 43-year-old chainsaw operator, to 15 years in prison for defiling his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Addo, who pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement, admitted to having intercourse with the victim on two occasions.



The court, presided over by Dora Araba Eshun, ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Addo was also directed to compensate the victim with GH₵3,600 and cover her medical expenses.



The case was reported after the victim confided in a co-tenant while her mother was away.



