Chairman Wontumi denies insulting asantehene

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has vehemently rejected accusations of disrespecting Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Asante Kingdom during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in the region.

Allegations surfaced that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made offensive comments about the Asantehene, prompting an official complaint to the Kumasi Traditional Council.



In response to the accusations, Chairman Wontumi, speaking on Wontumi Radio, dismissed them as false, asserting, "I have a lot of respect for the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom and will never do anything to run this kingdom down, never. All these allegations are not true; they are pure lies. I cannot do that. Anybody who wishes to lie can do it."

Chairman Wontumi is expected to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024 to respond to the allegation after he failed on show up on January 22.