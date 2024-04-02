Chairman of 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project unhappy with heavy taxes on healthcare materials

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye project team, Sammy Adu Boakye, has voiced his dismay over what he perceives as the government and state institutions' neglect of the healthcare needs of ordinary Ghanaians.

Boakye expressed his frustration during a recent interview, highlighting the challenges faced in supporting health facilities due to heavy taxes imposed on donated materials.



In particular, Boakye cited a recent Ghana Revenue Authority tax bill amounting to GHȼ1,714,265.13 for 10 containers of tiles intended for use in the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) project. This taxation of essential materials meant to improve healthcare infrastructure has raised concerns about the government's commitment to addressing the country's healthcare challenges.



Boakye emphasized the urgent need for intervention from relevant authorities, stating that the inability to secure exemptions or reduce taxes on donated materials could significantly hinder progress in addressing the hospital's infrastructural needs. He lamented the lack of acknowledgment or response to their appeals made to the finance minister's office over two months ago, calling for swift action to alleviate the burden faced by donors and project stakeholders.



Despite these challenges, Boakye expressed gratitude to the generous donors who have contributed to the Heal Komfo Anokye project, underscoring their commitment to improving healthcare access and quality for all Ghanaians. He also extended an appeal to corporate institutions and individuals who have not yet contributed to join the cause and support the initiative.

The Heal Komfo Anokye project aims to address the urgent infrastructural needs at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which has long been recognized for its provision of quality and affordable healthcare services. As part of the Asantehene's 25th Anniversary Legacy Projects, the initiative seeks to modernize hospital facilities and amenities to enhance patient care and safety.



In a statement on the official project website, the current state of infrastructure at KATH was described as "woefully unbefitting its status," with patients facing challenges due to outdated facilities and inadequate resources.



The project team remains committed to their goal of improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that patients receive the care and attention they deserve.



As the Heal Komfo Anokye project continues its efforts to address the hospital's infrastructural challenges, Boakye reiterated his resolve not to give up, emphasizing that the project is a collective endeavor aimed at benefiting the people of Ghana. He urged stakeholders and supporters to remain steadfast in their commitment to the initiative, emphasizing the importance of working together to achieve meaningful change in the healthcare sector.