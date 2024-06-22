News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Change of gov’t after every 8-years holding Ghana back – Former NPP MP

Samuel Ayeh Paye 8 Years .png Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former NPP MP for Ayensuano Constituency, has criticized the practice of changing governments every eight years in Ghana, arguing it hampers development.

He believed this norm hinders nation-building and urged voters to reconsider their choices in general elections.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show on June 20, 2024, Ayeh-Paye advocated for longer terms for incumbent governments to ensure sustained development.

He emphasized that the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo, has proven capable of economic management and called on Ghanaians to trust the party for continued progress.

Read full article

Source: angelonline.com.gh