Changes have been made to team responsible for infographics – EC

Electoral Commission (EC)

Samuel Tetteh, Deputy Commissioner of Operations at the Electoral Commission (EC), has announced a restructuring of the team responsible for creating infographics.

The commission has introduced more stringent methods to ensure the accuracy of information shared with the public.



This decision follows the identification of errors in some figures related to registered voters.

During a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Mr. Tetteh stated, “The commission has since made changes to the team charged with the responsibility of preparing the infographics. Additionally, we have put in place more rigorous methods in the preparation of the infographics to ensure that what is churned to the public is accurate.”



He also apologized to political parties, stakeholders, and the general public for the inaccuracies in the infographics published during the first 11 days of the registration exercise.