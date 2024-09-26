News

‘Chaos reigns’ – the notorious jail holding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

IMG 20240926 053757 Metropolitan detention centre in 2021

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

US District Judge Gary J. Brown hesitated to sentence a tax fraud defendant to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) due to its "dangerous, barbaric conditions."

US District Judge Gary J. Brown hesitated to sentence a tax fraud defendant to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) due to its "dangerous, barbaric conditions." High-profile inmates like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are held there, but many inmates face severe issues, including violence, inadequate medical care, and overcrowding.



