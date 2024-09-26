‘Chaos reigns’ – the notorious jail holding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Metropolitan detention centre in 2021

Source: BBC

US District Judge Gary J. Brown hesitated to sentence a tax fraud defendant to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) due to its "dangerous, barbaric conditions." High-profile inmates like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are held there, but many inmates face severe issues, including violence, inadequate medical care, and overcrowding.





