Charger Limited Founder Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey Donates Borehole, Bringing Vital Water Access to Mirig-Nabango Community

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey's Borehole Donation Brings Hope to Nabango- Alembila Community

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, a distinguished businessman and philanthropist, has brought hope and relief to the residents of Mirig-Nabango in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region with the donation of a much-needed borehole.



As the Founder and CEO of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters, Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin, and HM Life Mixture, Dr. Borketey, has long been recognized for his commitment to social responsibility and uplifting marginalized communities. The newly installed borehole stands as a beacon of progress, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for the residents of Mirig-Nabango. For a community often plagued by water scarcity and contamination, this gift represents a life-changing intervention, greatly improving the quality of life for its inhabitants.



Speaking at the official commissioning of the borehole, the Upper East Regional Manager of Charger Limited, Mr. Edward Anafo, explained that as part of their initiative to focus on water and sanitation projects this year, the team presented the Chief with the option of choosing between a toilet facility and a borehole. The Chief chose the borehole, making this essential resource a reality for the community.







The Chief of the Mirig-Nabango traditional area, Naba Atuguba Atogumzoya Benjamin II, expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Borketey. He lamented the risks involved in obtaining drinking water in the community, noting that both humans and animals suffered from the lack of clean water, which posed significant health risks. He hailed the borehole as a lifesaver and described Dr. Borketey as a savior for the community.

“We are profoundly thankful to Dr. Borketey and Charger Limited for this invaluable gift. Access to clean water has been a longstanding challenge for our community. This borehole will alleviate the burden of fetching water, especially for our women and children, and will greatly improve our health and quality of life. It will serve as a source for animal drinking water,” he said.



The Assemblyman of the community, Hon. Akumsigiya Nsoh John, also expressed the entire community’s appreciation to Dr. Borketey and encouraged Charger Limited to continue their good work. He used the opportunity to appeal for additional boreholes and other community projects to further improve the quality of life in Mirig-Nabango.







The borehole donation by Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey is not just a gift of water but a symbol of hope, resilience, and the transformative power of community support and corporate social responsibility.



