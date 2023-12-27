Charles Bissue files for the Essikado-Ketan constituency seat

Charles Bissue, former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining

Source: GNA

Charles Bissue, the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency has submitted his forms to solidify his interest in appropriating the seat for the party.

Bissue, the former Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accompanied by market women, some polling station executives, market queens, and delegates presented his nomination forms at the weekend amidst brass band music.



Also, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Bissue pledged a clean campaign devoid of insults.



“I am very aware of the fact that insults and name-calling can never win an election, it is about truth, facts and what the people want, and I am confident that I am the right person.”



However, the astute NPP loyalist is faced with the bigger challenge of succeeding the long-standing Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey, who has represented the constituency for over two decades.

“I acknowledge the stiff political landscape, referring to the previous general elections where the National Democratic Congress (NDCs) came close and called for all party faithful’s involvement for the expected victory in Essikado-Ketan.



“I am not the big man, everyone has his/her own politics; the NDC closed the gap in the last elections, and they feel they can win the seat this time. The Essikado-Ketan seat cannot be joked with -so we need someone with experience.”



He narrated how he worked for the party to maintain majority seats for the NPP in the region adding, “We need to continue where Joe Ghartey left off, solidify the base of Essikado-Ketan in parliament, and that’s what I’m seeking to do.”



Bissue had been the Regional Secretary for eight years, national council member for eight years, Northampton chair, presidential staffer among other responsibilities in the Party.