Charles Bissue justifies using state funds for National Cathedral project

Charles Bissue

Charles Bissue, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan constituency, has offered justification for the utilization of state funds in the construction of the National Cathedral.

Contrary to the original plan involving President Akufo-Addo providing seed money, land, and seeking foreign funds, Bissue argued that the state’s involvement was warranted due to potential economic benefits.



Bissue clarified that the government's financial commitment was not intended to cover the entire cost of the cathedral but rather to provide support.



He pointed out the delayed execution of the project, emphasizing the president's commitment to leaving a significant legacy with seed money, land provision, and international fundraising efforts.



In his defense of the government's role, Bissue underscored the positive impact the cathedral would have, including boosting tourism, and saw no issue with partial state support.

"If such a significant project is coming into the country and is ultimately going to benefit us all, boosting tourism among other things, then we should all support it. So, if the government steps in to offer assistance, not covering the entire project, I don't see any problem with that," he remarked.



Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, has been actively demanding accountability for the use of public resources in the cathedral project.



Through social media posts, he has raised concerns about breaches of corporate governance, financial irregularities, and identity fraud involving the project's Board of Trustees secretary.