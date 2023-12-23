Charles Bissue pays courtesy call on Omanhene of Essikado after picking forms to contest seat

Charles Bissue paying courtesy call on Omanhene of Essikado Nana Kobina Nketsia IV

Former Secretary for the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia IV.

This happened after he picked up nomination forms to contest in parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“It has been the case that as politicians, we are quick to neglect our traditional rulers especially in the times where we are looking for power. But I am different, and Nana is my father. I know that when I play my part right, it will also benefit those behind me. Because of this, I can't just say I am going to contest in an election without informing Nana. So, I am here to seek the blessings from you Nana and also show to you my forms,” he said.



Nana Kobina Nketsia IV urged Bissue to maintain resilience and focus, anticipating potential challenges related to past allegations made against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye team, adding that it’s been six years and the allegations have not been able to stand.



“Some of us knew what was going on, and we understood certain things. Be ready for name-calling, insults, and wild allegations. But be humble and don’t listen to naysayers. A lot of people don’t know we spoke to you. It’s been six years, and nothing has been found against you so far. I will be hurt and disappointed if you insult your other contenders in the race,” the Traditional ruler said.



In 2019, Charles Bissue faced corruption allegations contained in a documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, accusing him of taking money to facilitate an unlicensed mining company’s clearance.



However, in July 2019, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service exonerated Charles Bissue, stating that the documentary did not accurately reflect the interactions between Bissue and the company involved.

