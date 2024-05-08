Charles Owusu's independent candidacy in Nkoranza a betrayal to Sir John - Kate Gyamfua

Kate Gyamfua

Gyamfua, a prominent figure within the NPP, has voiced strong opposition to Owusu's decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections for the Nkoranza seat.

She emphasized that Owusu's independent bid is seen as a betrayal of the late Sir John's vision and the collective objectives of the party. Sir John, revered within the party, had been a staunch advocate for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidency until his untimely passing from COVID-19 complications in 2020.



Gyamfua pointed out that Sir John's aspiration for Bawumia to lead the nation was well-known within party circles, making Owusu's decision to run independently a significant departure from that vision.



In a recent interview on Peace FM, Gyamfua expressed her disappointment with Owusu's decision, questioning why he would go against the wishes of Sir John and risk dividing the party's support base in the Nkoranza constituency.



She emphasized that Owusu's candidacy directly contradicts Sir John's desire to see Bawumia ascend to the presidency, which was a central tenet of his vision for the NPP's future. Gyamfua's remarks underscore the deep sense of loyalty and reverence that many party members still hold for Sir John and his legacy within the NPP.

Moreover, Gyamfua issued a stern warning to Owusu, cautioning that if his independent candidacy leads to the loss of the Nkoranza seat to the NDC, there will be consequences. She made it clear that she would not hesitate to take action against Owusu if his actions result in electoral defeat for the party in that constituency.



The NPP's stronghold in Nkoranza is crucial for maintaining their political dominance in the region, making Owusu's decision to run independently a matter of significant concern for party loyalists like Gyamfua.



Owusu's independent candidacy has created a rift within the NPP ranks in Nkoranza, with some members expressing support for his decision while others, like Gyamfua, vehemently oppose it.



The upcoming elections in the constituency are now shaping up to be a closely contested battle, with the outcome likely to have far-reaching implications for the future of the NPP in the region. As tensions rise and allegiances are tested, party leaders like Gyamfua are working tirelessly to ensure that the NPP remains united and focused on its goal of securing victory in the upcoming elections.