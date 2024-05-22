Cheddar reaffirms vision to dredge sea to Kumasi despite backlash

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

The leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), has highlighted the transformative potential of water bodies for global development.

During his campaign tour a few months ago, Cheddar promised to dredge the sea to the landlocked Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to spur industrialization, a pledge that drew significant criticism.



In an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face, the Independent Presidential Aspirant reaffirmed his commitment to this ambitious vision. Cheddar asserted that the project is feasible and would bring substantial benefits if he is elected.



"Talking about the sea coming to Kumasi, I think there are a lot of people in this country who have traveled. Water is life; it gives irrigation and facilitates many things. If you look at the top 50 developed cities in the world, they are all built around water—London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai. Water is essential for transportation and connects communities," he explained.

"I’m talking about the biggest vision that will change this nation, it’s taking Ghanaians 100 years for them not to think of what to do with their water. We need to use our water for transportation, irrigation and open the waters."



When asked if he truly intended to dredge the sea to Kumasi, he confirmed, "Yes, I said that I would dredge."



Cheddar also addressed the criticism he has faced, stating, "People have the right to describe, define, and insult you when you make bold decisions. My only issue is that those criticizing should be intelligent enough to propose better solutions."