News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Cheddar’s New Force Movement to launch policy document on Sep. 1

Screenshot 2024 08 27 064347.png Nana Kwame Bediako

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force, is set to launch a policy document titled "The Twelve Pillars of Economic Freedom: A Visionary Roadmap to Prosperity, Opportunities, and a Brighter Future for All" on September 1, 2024.

Bediako, popularly known as "Cheddar," believes his plan holds the key to transforming Ghana's future.

The document's launch, which follows the recent manifesto releases by the NPP and NDC, will be broadcast across all major media platforms in the country.

Bediako aims to present a bold alternative for the nation's economic progress.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com