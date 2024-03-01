Chief Imam presents 14-point 'Muslim Manifesto' to John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama with Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana, led by National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has presented a 14-point ‘Muslim Manifesto’ to the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a meeting attended by the leader and flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, national executives of the party and some members of parliament, the National Muslim Conference outlined some of the proposals in their manifesto, which includes a request for the construction of STEM and TVET schools in all Zongo communities in the sixteen administrative regions of the country.



They are also proposing an amendment of the inter-state succession bill before parliament to allow Muslims to decide their inheritance by Islamic ordinances, the construction of modern abattoirs that meet the World Health Organisation’s standard in all regions of Ghana, and the establishment of a permanent pilgrimage board that would facilitate the sacred trip to Mecca every year.



General Secretary of the Conference, Alhaji Inusah, explained that the Muslim community believes it had long been deprived of equal opportunities to share in the national cake. The presentation of the Muslim manifesto to all political parties is, therefore, a proactive step to ensure they are not neglected by political actors again.



In his response, the NDC leader acknowledged that many of the points captured in the Muslim Manifesto are contained in the 2020 People’s Manifesto of the NDC. He, however, acknowledged other critical issues and recommendations in the Chief Imam’s proposal that the NDC manifesto committee would consider to ensure that the Muslim community benefits from what is due them.

Mr Mahama announced that the next NDC administration would decentralise the implementation of the STEM programme into secondary education and be available in all schools rather than leaving it as a stand-alone campus.



He also assured the Muslim community of his already announced plan to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority to oversee all pilgrim activities in Ghana when elected to office in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Mahama, on behalf of the NDC, thanked the National Chief Imam and his entourage for the visit and their proposals. He assured them that his team would take a keen interest in their requests and appreciated their proactive step, making it easier for him as the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress.