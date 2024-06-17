Chief Imam urges Muslims to live morally upright, exemplary lives

Muslims praying as the observe Eid al-Adha

Source: GNA

Sheikh Zakaria Ibrahim, the Dormaa Central Chief Imam, has urged Muslim youth to lead moral and decent lives to change negative perceptions about Muslims.

He advised them against unhealthy lifestyles and greed, and encouraged legal means of acquiring wealth.



With Election 2024 approaching, he called on law enforcement agencies, journalists, and the Electoral Commission to remain professional and neutral to ensure peace and credibility.

He also appealed to wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to support the development of the Sromani Islamic Senior High School.



