Chief Justice calls for inclusion of legal ethics in law school curriculum

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has endorsed the integration of legal ethics studies into the curriculum of law faculties, emphasising its role in fostering proper discipline within the legal profession.

Speaking at the launch of the Gertrude Torkornoo Moot Court Competition at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School, she proposed that the curriculum also include guidelines on dress code and behavioral conduct for aspiring legal practitioners.



The Chief Justice's address, themed "Ethics, Compliance and Accountability: A Holistic Approach to Adjudication," delved into the significance of ethics in legal education and the practice of law.



The Gertrude S. Torkornoo Moot Court Competition, a national contest engaging law faculties nationwide, aims to refine students' advocacy and litigation skills, preparing them for their future legal careers.



During the public lecture, Chief Justice Torkornoo stressed the importance of ethical values, discipline, and compliance in achieving a successful legal career. She highlighted that compliance with ethical values is not a hindrance but a guide toward achieving excellence in legal practice.

The Chief Justice emphasised that success in lawyering is not solely derived from legal knowledge but also from the exercise of skills and character. She pointed out that the application of ethical values is a constitutional requirement embedded in the nation's justice delivery system.



In addressing the role of ethics in adjudication, Chief Justice Torkornoo underscored the constitutional values demanded from the justice delivery system, including the independence of the judiciary, integrity, competence, and diligence.



Expressing her satisfaction with the Moot Court Competition, Chief Justice Torkornoo commended GIMPA School of Law for integrating such contests into the curriculum.



Dr. Enam Antonio, a Lecturer and Chairperson of the Moot Court and Clinical Legal Education Committee at GIMPA School of Law, highlighted the competition's significance in providing practical legal education and fostering an appreciation for Ghana's laws among students.