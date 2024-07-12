News

Chief Justice declares July 15-19 as ADR week

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Tokornoo.jpeg Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has designated July 15-19, 2024, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week across Ghana. This marks the second ADR Week of 2024, falling in the second term of the judicial calendar's three ADR terms.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live