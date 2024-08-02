News

Chief Justice dismisses Transport Minister’s petition in land dispute case

Kwaku Kweku Ofori Asiamah Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chief Justice of the Republic, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, has dismissed a petition brought by the Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, seeking the transfer of a land case from the court of Justice William Appiah Twumasi.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live