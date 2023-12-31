Chief Justice opens court complex in Atebubu

The newly-built court complex in Atebubu-Amantin

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo has opened a double courtroom complex to enhance justice delivery in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality and its environs.

The twin-court building which will house both a circuit and high courts comes with ancillary facilities like chambers for Judges, offices for registrars, recorders, cashiers, and bailiffs as well as docket and washrooms.



Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate the building, the Chief Justice praised the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly led by the Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu who she described as “my man of the year” for funding the project from internally generated resources.



She said the inauguration of the facility will enhance access to justice delivery since the nearest circuit court is 142.5 kilometers away in Techiman.



The Chief Justice told the gathering that the adherence to law ensures order, fairness, and justice which leads to prosperity.



She urged the court staff to desist from extorting money from court users since her office would not countenance any such behavior.



The Bono East regional minister Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan said the court stands as a testament to the assembly’s commitment to justice delivery and security adding that it is also in line with the sustainable development goal 16 which talks about peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency Hon. Sanja Nanja appealed to the Chief Justice to revamp the Legal Aid outfit in the municipality so the poor can easily access justice.



The Atebubu-Amantin municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu who described the day as one of the happiest in his life, said people from the municipality and other adjoining districts have had to travel all the way to either Wenchi or Sunyani to access high court services a situation that he described as inimical to effective justice delivery.



While urging the citizenry not to take the law into their own hands but resort to the law courts for redress in case of disputes, the MCE urged court staff posted to Atebubu not to hesitate to honor the appointments since they are assured of comfort.



Delegations from both the Atebubu and Amantin traditional councils led by Nana Kwabena Kyere III Adontenhene of the Atebubu traditional area and Barima Osei Poku, Krontihene of the Amantin traditional area graced the occasion.



The function was chaired by The Bassamanhene Nana Owusu Sakyi III who is also the Vice President of the Bono East regional House of Chiefs.