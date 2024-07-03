Chief Justice recommends five judges Supreme Court

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has formally asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to nominate five judges to the Supreme Court of Ghana. This request aims to enhance the judiciary with skilled and experienced legal professionals.

The nominees are Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botchwey, currently overseeing the contentious ambulance trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.



In her letter dated May 30, Chief Justice Torkornoo detailed the qualifications and current positions of the nominees. She particularly highlighted Justice Edward Amoako Asante's notable service at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, where his term extended beyond July 31, 2022, due to geopolitical shifts such as the withdrawal of Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso from the community. His extended tenure is expected to conclude in 2026, after which he will return to Ghana’s judiciary, bringing valuable experience and insights to the Supreme Court.