Chief Justice recommends five judges Supreme Court

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Tokornoo.jpeg Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has formally asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to nominate five judges to the Supreme Court of Ghana. This request aims to enhance the judiciary with skilled and experienced legal professionals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live